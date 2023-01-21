Family members of a 48-year-old brain-dead woman donate her organs to give life to many others. The organs were airlifted from Visakhapatnam to Tirupati through a green channel provided by the police.

The organ donor, J Sanyasamma (48) met with an accident on 16 January 2023 after falling off a two-wheeler along with her son near the Airport Junction. She was immediately admitted to the KIMS Hospital in Sheela Nagar where she was treated for her severe head injuries. The doctors however informed the family members that her condition did not improve and counselled the family members about organ donation.

After the family members agreed to donate her organs, Sanyasamma’s heart was airlifted to Tirupati from Visakhapatnam. The Airport police created a smart green channel from KIMS Hospital to the Airport, ensuring no traffic hindrance. The heart was sent to Sri Padmavati Heart Centre at Tirupati to a 15-year-old boy who hailed from Kadapa. It was also learnt that both her kidneys have been donated.

