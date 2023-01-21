Among the best things South India has to offer to its tourists, there are street markets or bazaars as they are locally called. Street markets make the ideal places to shop when visiting a new place. They carry an essence of the local culture, making them the perfect places to visit as tourists. These places offer products for reasonable prices which are ideal for getting the best souvenirs. Visit these best street markets of South India to get an insight into the local culture and for the best shopping experience.

Here are the best street markets of South India that are worth a visit.

The Arpora Night Market- Goa

The Arpora Night Market is among the major tourist attractions in Goa. The market was formerly known as Ingo’s Night Market and is still referred to as such by the locals. The night lights, great food, and live music give the market a party-like atmosphere. Apart from clothes, shoes, jewellery, and leather accessories, the market is a great place to get souvenirs and home décor. Konkani cuisine and other local delicacies are a must-try. The best times to visit are from November to April.

Open: 4 pm to 11 pm

Open on Saturdays only

The Tibetan Market- Ooty

The Tibetan Market, also known as Tibet Walk Market, is one of the best places to shop in Ooty. It is famous among both locals and tourists for offering a variety of woollen products, for a cosy winter. From shawls, cardigans, jackets, pullovers, hoodies, gloves, and beanies, this market is the one destination that offers them all. It is also a good place to shop for Tibetan handicrafts and home décor.

Open: 9 pm to 7:30 pm

Weekdays and Weekends

Laad Bazaar- Hyderabad

Laad Bazaar is stretched on the four main roads adjacent to Charminar. The market has been around since the times of the Qutub Shahis, and the Nizams, making it one of the oldest markets in the country. Laad Bazaar is famously known for pearls and beautiful lacquer bangles. The bazaar is one destination that offers everything that brides-to-be need. Bargaining is a must when shopping here.

Open: 11 am to 11 pm

Weekends and Weekdays

Commercial Street- Bangalore

Commercial Street is located in the Central Business District of Bangalore and is a heaven to both shoppers and foodies. The market accommodates several stores and stalls that sell a variety of clothes, shoes, handbags, electronic gadgets, and every other thing on a shopping list. Be sure to try out the street food and Sulaiman chai for the best experience. This is among the most happening markets in South India.

Open: 10:30 am to 8 pm

Weekends and Weekdays

Serenity Beach Bazaar- Pondicherry

Serenity Beach Bazaar was set up in May 2011 by Kasha Vande, just 100 meters from Serenity Beach. The market was established as an opportunity for local craftsmen to display and sell their products. Traditional handicrafts, ceramics, and accessories are a must-buy. The market is not only a good place for shopping but also a perfect place to spend the weekends with family and friends.

Open: 10 am to 5 pm

Weekends only

Visit these best street markets in South India for a wonderful travel experience

