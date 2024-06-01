Ten years ago, on June 2, 2014, the state of Telangana was officially formed, separating from Andhra Pradesh. One lingering sentiment between the two Telugu states was the status of Hyderabad, which had been the capital of the undivided Andhra Pradesh. Following the bifurcation/ People from Andhra Pradesh, with significant assets and a strong presence in Hyderabad, demanded that it be designated as a permanent common capital and a Union Territory. Owing to this demand, according to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, Hyderabad was designated as the joint capital of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for up to ten years. This period will end on June 2, 2024, after which Hyderabad will become the sole capital of Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh will establish its new capital.

The Act allowed Andhra Pradesh to use Hyderabad for its operations until its new capital was established. However, the ruling TDP government moved ahead of schedule, constructing offices and relocating operations to Amaravati, the proposed new capital.

Only a few entities, such as the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission, remained in Hyderabad, but they too have begun transitioning to Andhra Pradesh this month.

With just one day left before Hyderabad ceases to be the common capital as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, leaders from Andhra Pradesh are renewing their demand to extend Hyderabad’s status as the common capital.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member, seeking a second mandate for his government, has demanded an extension of Hyderabad’s common capital status for a few more years until Andhra Pradesh completes its development of three capitals.

“All political parties in Andhra Pradesh should immediately raise the issue of continuing Hyderabad as the common capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh beyond the ten-year period,” said former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshmi Narayana on X. Leaders across party lines have been making similar demands. Andhra Pradesh Congress Vice-President Kolanukonda Shivaji has also called for Hyderabad to remain the common capital for another ten years.

