Food trucks have seen a rise in popularity among the people of Vizag in recent times. These new-age alternatives of food stalls are a break from the conventional way of serving food and let you enjoy a delicious meal anywhere you want. The city takes pride in having food trucks that cater to your late-night cravings, early-morning breakfasts and tea-time snacks. Vizag, the City of Destiny, comes alive in the nights with these unique food trucks that serve amazing foods and are a must-try.

Hakuna Matata – The Taste of Joy

Hakuna Matata, located in Vizag’s Pedda Waltair, serves a variety of delicacies. From cheesy fries and refreshing sodas to ice golas, Hakuna Matata serves it all. They serve an underrated combination of cheesy fries and mocktails in their unique paltering. At reasonable prices, Moj Fries, Snack Truck Burgers, Mocktails, and Nuggets are among their must-tries.

Vizag Dosa Factory

This crispy rice and lentils-based delicacy is South India’s favourite breakfast, traditionally enjoyed with a hot bowl of sambar and coconut chutney. Vizag Dosa Factory, a food truck that breaks from the conventional ways of eating dosa, boasts a wide range of 121 uniquely served dosas. Apart from their must-try Cheesy Corn Dosa and Pizza Dosa, this place serves Pav Bhaji Dosa, Karam Idli and other exclusive breakfast options. Also loved for their chutneys, they are located on Old Jail Road opposite Central Park.

Shawarma Spot

Shawarma Spot serves the popular middle eastern delicacy, Shawarma. Located in Old Gajuwaka, Chaitanya Nagar, this food truck caters to our late-night cravings for shawarma every day of the week. Shawarma has won the hearts of Vizagites in recent times, and this food truck serves one of the best shawarmas for a reasonable price. Their Regular Shawarma and Special Shawarma are a must-try.

Ocean Edge

Located opposite YMCA, RK Beach Road, this food truck lets you enjoy flavorful meals with a scenic view of the beach. Ocean Edge offers an open rooftop space that gives a perfect view of the beach, and as its name suggests, the food truck is located on the ocean’s edge. Paneer Rolls, Chicken Rolls and kebabs are among their must-try delicacies.

Wonton Momos

Momos are a perfect tea-time snack, and Wonton Momos are known to serve the best Momos in Vizag. Loved by the locals for their unique taste and flavorful chutneys, this place is always buzzing with an excited crowd. Their Tandoori Momos and Chocolate Momos are a must-try. They also serve spring rolls and other Indo-Chinese delicacies. They are located in Bowdra Ring Rd, NAD Junction.

