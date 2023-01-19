The Malayalam film industry has established its position in the audience’s hearts with films that connect with everyone. Apart from its mundane films, Mollywood is also loved for its horror films. Suspense and the resolution of suspense in horror movies are two things that have the audience hooked. Malayalam horror movies prominently focus on elements from the social world to create spine-chilling masterpieces. Watch these exciting Malayalam horror movies on OTT platforms when you are in the mood for something exciting.

Here are the best Malayalam horror movies on OTT platforms.

Chathur Mukham

Chathur Mukham is a techno horror movie, the first of its kind in Malayalam cinema. The story follows the life of a phone addict named Tejaswini. However, her life starts turning upside down when she loses her phone and gets a new phone online. This movie uses horror as a means to show the downsides of developing technology. Manju Warrier, Sunny Wayne, Niranjana Anoop, and Srikant Murali are among the main cast.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Kumari

Kumari, the Malayalam fantasy horror movie, narrates the tale of a cursed family. Kumari is married in the family unaware of the dark secrets they hide. She soon finds herself in a tough situation and struggles to fight back. The film was directed by Nirmal Sahadev. Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the role of Kumari. The film also stars Shine Tom Chacko, Tanvi Ram, Shruthy Menon and others in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Bhoothakaalam

Bhoothakaalam revolves around the lives of a mother and son. The duo experiences mysterious incidents that make a question their reality and sanity. This psychological horror is carried with spine-chilling sequences, that leave the viewers baffled. Revathi and Shane Nigam play prominent roles. This film was directed by Rahul Sadasivan.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

The Priest

Father Cameron, a priest is approached by a girl to investigate the mysterious suicides in a wealthy family. The priest agrees to help the police with the investigation of the suicides, which are suspected to be well-planned murders. As the story proceeds, the priest unfolds secrets that lead to the possibility of a supernatural entity. Directed by Jofin T Chacko, The Priest stars Mammootty, Manju Warrier, Nikhila Vimal, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

9 (Nine)

Albert Lewis sets out to the Himalayas for astronomical research with the company of his son and other colleagues. However, things start taking a turn when they encounter a mysterious woman named Eva. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Prakash Raj and others in prominent roles. The film is directed by Jenuse Mohamed.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

