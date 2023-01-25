One of the most loved and talented senior Telugu actors, Venkatesh Daggubati, is back with his 75th movie titled Saindhav. With an intense new avatar, Venkatesh and the makers of the movie released the first look.

The movie is written and directed by the HIT franchise director Sailesh Koanu and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner. The first look of the movie Saindhav showcases Venkatesh in a completely new avatar after his last comical appearance in the family drama F3: Fun and Frustration.

The versatile actor is seen in a bearded powerful look holding a gun entering a city called Chandraprastha with medicine in his hand. With fights, blasts and blood, the first look of Saindhav has given fans and audiences alike a glimpse into what can be expected. The makers of the movie have announced that the shooting is scheduled to begin soon. With no release date announced, one can only expect it to release in the second half of 2023.

Here is the first look of Saindhav released by the makers

Santosh Narayanan will score the music for the movie with S Manikandan roped in as the cinematographer. Garry BH has been named the editor. If reports are to be believed, the movie’s cast will include big stars from across the country and is expected to release in all major Indian languages.

