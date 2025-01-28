Made with a budget of just about Rs 50 crore, Sankrantiki Vastunnam, a family entertainer from the Venkatesh-Anil Ravipudi combination, brings a windfall for its buyers as the movie grossed over Rs 265 crore in just 13 days.

Released for the Pongal along with Ramcharan-starrer Game Changer and Daaku Maharaj of Balakrishna, the small film of Venkatesh has made it big at the box-office creating new records.

With a positive talk from the day one, the comedy film is all set to cross the Rs 300- crore mark, the highest grosser in the career of Venkatesh, while his earlier flick F2: Fun and Frustration, which was released in 2019, collected Rs 132 crore in its full run.

Though Daaku Maharaj too gets a hit talk, it trails behind Sankrantiki Vastunnam as far as the collections are concerned, while the other Pongal release, Game Changer, has failed to impress the audience who expected a blockbuster from the combination of director Shankar and Ramcharan.

For director Anil Ravipudi, who delivered seven consecutive hits in his decade-long film journey, Sankrantiki Vastunnam is another blockbuster in his kitty. With this huge success, several producers are in line to team up with the young director.

Emerged the Pongal winner, Sankrantiki Vastunnam heralds a bright beginning fo Telugu cinema in the New Year.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu