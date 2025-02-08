If your scrolling habit is spiraling into a rabbit hole of negativity, it’s time for a switch. These new OTT releases this week promise gripping narratives, heartfelt moments, and edge-of-the-seat drama.

Game Changer (Amazon Prime Video)

A government official, Ram Nandan, takes on corrupt politicians in his relentless quest for fair elections. As he challenges the system, he attempts to revolutionize governance in ways no one ever imagined.

The Mehta Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

Forced to spend 48 hours with his estranged father after his mother’s passing, Amay, a struggling architect, braces for a disaster. But what unfolds is much worse than he expected. Will this unexpected reunion break him or change him forever?

Kobali (Disney+ Hotstar)

A deep-seated rivalry between two powerful families fuels a brutal cycle of vengeance. Set against an intense village backdrop, Kobali explores the human cost of revenge and how the past refuses to let go.

Bada Naam Karenge (SonyLIV)

In Sooraj Barjatya’s OTT debut, an arranged marriage brings Rishabh and Surbhi together. But unbeknownst to their families, they already share a hidden connection formed during the lockdown. This heartwarming drama delves into love, tradition, and family bonds in a small-town setting.

Mrs. (Zee5)

Richa, a passionate dancer and choreographer, struggles to balance her artistic dreams with the societal expectations of a married woman. Inspired by The Great Indian Kitchen, this story reflects on the silent battles of women navigating personal aspirations and traditional roles.

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan (Netflix)

This gripping docuseries revisits two of the most iconic cricket tours between India and Pakistan, blending high-octane sports moments with the political and security tensions that shaped them.

Marco (SonyLIV)

When tragedy shakes the prestigious Adattu gold-trading family in Kerala, George, the family patriarch, sets out to uncover the truth. Meanwhile, his younger brother Marco embarks on his own journey for justice—taking a very different path.

Ready to swap endless scrolling for immersive storytelling? Pick your favorite of the new OTT releases this week and press play!

