Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Udumala Bala Showreddy as the new Archbishop of Visakhapatnam, marking a key leadership transition in the Archdiocese. The announcement, made on 8 February 2025, transfers him from his current role as the Bishop of Warangal.

Born on June 18, 1954, in Ghanpur, Gudur (formerly part of united Andhra Pradesh), Bishop Bala completed his early education in his hometown before attending St Gabriel High School in Warangal. His leadership and dedication to the Church have been widely recognized, making his new appointment a momentous occasion for the Archdiocese of Visakhapatnam.

Bishop Bala, 70, has had a distinguished journey in the clergy. He was appointed as Bishop of Warangal on 13 April 2013, and ordained the following month on 23 May. From 2022 to 2024, he also served as the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Khammam.

Now the archbishop of Visakhapatnam, Udumala Bala’s contributions to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CCBI) include serving as deputy secretary general from 2006 to 2013 and later as the Chairman of the CCBI Commission for Vocations, Seminaries, Clergy, and Religious from 2015 to 2023.

Jiyyani Kavya Named President of JCI Vizag Smart

Meanwhile, Jiyyani Kavya has been appointed as the president of JCI Vizag Smart for the year 2025. The announcement was made on Sunday in the presence of City Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari, Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar, and Naval Armament Depot (NAD) Chief General Manager Diwakar Jayant.

Jiyyani Kavya, daughter of GVMC Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar, took the oath during a formal ceremony. JCI Vizag Smart, part of the global Junior Chamber International network, focuses on leadership development and professional training, helping young individuals enhance their skills from student life onwards. Her appointment is expected to bring new initiatives and programs aimed at empowering aspiring leaders in Visakhapatnam.

Read also- APTDC to launch luxury cruises from Visakhapatnam to Kakinada? What we know so far

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.