A 17-year-old B Tech student drowned, and his friend remains missing after being swept away by strong tides at Vada Rambilli beach in Anakapalli district near Visakhapatnam on 9 February 2025.

According to police reports, Mokka Surya Teja (17) from Kancharapalem and his friend M Pavan Teja from Duvvada were playing in the water when they were caught in powerful currents. While Surya Teja’s body was later recovered from the shore, a search operation is underway for Pavan Teja.

The Rambilli police have registered a case and are continuing their efforts to locate the youth that went missing at the beach near Visakhapatnam.

Home Guard and Five-Year-Old Son Found Dead in Yeleru Canal

The bodies of a 28-year-old Home Guard and her five-year-old son were recovered from the Yeleru canal near Tummapala in Anakapalli district on Sunday. Police suspect the incident took place on the night of February 7.

The deceased, identified as A Jhansi, was reportedly facing domestic harassment. According to the police, she had been married since 2012, but her husband frequently harassed her over suspicions regarding her fidelity. On February 7, Jhansi left her home in Kasimkota with her son, A Dinesh Karthik, and is believed to have taken the extreme step by jumping into the canal with him.

Authorities urge anyone in distress to seek help by calling the helpline number 100.

Read also- Bishop Udumala Bala Showreddy Appointed as Archbishop of Visakhapatnam

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.