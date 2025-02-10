When it comes to continental cuisine, India has come a long way, evolving beyond local delicacies and Indo-Chinese staples to embrace global flavours. While most of us are all-too- familiar the likes of pizza or pasta, there are still plenty of dishes from around to world waiting to be tried and loved. From Middle Eastern flatbreads to Mexican bites, here are five foreign dishes you probably didn’t know you could try right here in Visakhapatnam!

1. Cheese Manakeesh Zaatar at Upland Bistro

A Middle Eastern delight, Manakeesh is often called the ‘Lebanese pizza.’ The version at Upland Bistro features a flavorful zaatar (a mix of dried herbs and spices) spread over a warm, freshly baked flatbread, topped with gooey cheese. It’s the perfect balance of savory, herby, and cheesy—a must-try for anyone looking to explore Levantine flavors.

2. Futomaki at KAI (WelcomHotel Devee Grand Bay)

Futomaki is a thick sushi roll that’s packed with a variety of fresh ingredients like vegetables, seafood, and tamago (Japanese omelet). KAI’s take on this classic Japanese dish is an explosion of textures and flavors, making it a great pick for those who want to go beyond basic sushi.

3. Lasagna Napoletana at Flying Spaghetti Monster

If you thought you knew lasagna, think again. The Neapolitan version is extra indulgent, featuring layers of pasta, rich meat sauce, sausage, ricotta, and gooey mozzarella. Flying Spaghetti Monster’s take on this traditional dish is hearty, flavorful, and sure to be a favorite among cheese lovers.

4. Mexican Croquettes at Sam’s Griddle

A fusion of crispy croquettes with bold Mexican flavors, this dish from Sam’s Griddle is the perfect snack for spice lovers. Think crunchy exteriors with a creamy, cheesy, and mildly spicy filling inside—ideal for pairing with a side of tangy salsa or guacamole.

5. Shakshuka at Latte Kitchen & Bar

If you’re in the mood for a comforting yet unique dish, Shakshuka is the way to go. This Middle Eastern breakfast classic features eggs poached in a rich, spiced tomato sauce, served with crusty bread. Latte Kitchen & Bar’s version stays true to the authentic flavors while offering a cozy, soul-warming experience—perfect for a lazy brunch.

Who said you need a passport to explore global flavors? With the art of eating becoming more diverse in Visakhapatnam food lovers can now enjoy diverse and authentic foreign dishes right in their city. So, the next time you’re dining out, take your taste buds on an adventure with these delicacies!

