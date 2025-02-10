There’s something magical about sipping a cup of coffee while gazing at the endless expanse of the sea. In Vizag, where the coastline is nothing short of breathtaking, beachside cafés offer the perfect spot to unwind. Whether you’re looking for a cozy nook for a solo coffee date or a scenic setting for a catch-up with friends, here are six beachside cafes in Visakhapatnam you must visit.

1. Barista

One of the most popular cafés on the beach road, Barista boasts a stunning sea view with both indoor and outdoor seating options. The service is quick, and the staff is friendly, making it a great spot for a relaxed coffee break.

Their hot chocolate is a crowd favorite, and the menu features a variety of coffees at pocket-friendly prices.

Pair your drink with light bites like sandwiches, pizzas, and pastas for a satisfying experience. Conveniently located along the main road, it’s an easy pick for a quick yet scenic coffee stop.

2. Pop Up Café

This quaint little café on Beach Road offers a spectacular view from its top deck. It’s the perfect place to enjoy the ocean breeze and unwind, especially in the evening when the ambiance turns dreamy. While the food is decent, the service can be slow—so be prepared to wait a bit.

The prices lean towards the higher side, but if you’re here for the view and the vibe, it’s worth it. The terrace seating on a repurposed shipping container gives the feeling of dining on a cruise ship, making it an unforgettable experience.

3. Stark Café & Restaurant

If you’re craving a full-fledged meal by the beach, Stark Café & Restaurant is a solid option. The first-floor sit-out offers a mesmerizing view of the sea, though there’s a table charge for outdoor seating.

Their menu is extensive, featuring everything from starters to curries, noodles, rotis, and rice dishes in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. While the food might not be extraordinary, the setting makes up for it, making it an ideal place to enjoy a meal with a view.

4. Araku Coffee

This tiny beachside café is all about simplicity. With a handful of chairs set up outdoors, it’s the perfect spot for a quick caffeine fix with a view.

They serve freshly brewed Araku Valley coffee, known for its rich and aromatic flavors. If you prefer a no-fuss, straight-up coffee experience by the sea, this is your go-to place.

5. Hut Arabica

For those who love their Araku coffee served in a charming, well-decorated space while still enjoying a beachside view, Hut Arabica is the place to be. Run by GCC, this café serves some of the finest Araku coffee with a diverse menu of hot and cold brews.

Whether you’re in the mood for a traditional filter coffee, cappuccino, americano, or a latte with chocolate or vanilla, they’ve got it all. With quick service, a pocket-friendly menu, and a serene atmosphere, it’s a great place to enjoy a peaceful coffee session.

6. Marlin Cay Coffee House

Located near Bheemili on Beach Road, Marlin Cay Coffee House offers a tranquil escape from the city’s hustle. The café features both outdoor and rooftop seating, allowing you to sip on your favorite brew while soaking in the calming ocean breeze. Their menu includes a variety of coffees and teas, making it an ideal spot for those looking to enjoy a quiet moment by the shore.

The next time you’re in the mood for a coffee break with a view, head to one of these beachside cafes in Visakhapatnam and let the waves be your backdrop!

