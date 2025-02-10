Who needs a Valentine when you have fresh OTT releases to binge? Whether you’re dodging couple selfies or just looking for an escape from the love overload, these new OTT releases this week that will keep you entertained and far too busy to dwell on your single status.

1. Surviving Black Hawk Down

A gripping documentary that takes you deep into the real 1993 Battle of Mogadishu, Surviving Black Hawk Down provides firsthand accounts from U.S. soldiers and Somali civilians. It revisits the intense mission to capture warlord Aidid and the catastrophic downing of two helicopters. If you’re a fan of real-life military thrillers, this one is unmissable.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: 10 February 2025

2. Subservience

What happens when artificial intelligence develops feelings? In Subservience, a struggling father buys a lifelike AI android, Alice, to help care for his sick wife. But when Alice becomes self-aware, things spiral into a gripping, suspense-filled nightmare. Perfect if you’re in the mood for a tech-thriller with an eerie twist.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release date: 14 February 2025

3. The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

Geralt is back! This time, the legendary monster hunter takes on a new quest, investigating deadly attacks on a seaside village. As he digs deeper, he uncovers an ancient conflict between humans and sea creatures that could spark a full-scale war. Expect action, mythical beasts, and the signature dark fantasy charm of The Witcher universe.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: 11 February 2025

4. Marco

Gold, betrayal, and a family torn apart—Marco tells the story of Kerala’s renowned Adattu gold-trading family, whose world is shaken by an unexpected incident. While George, the family’s head, searches for answers, his younger brother Marco embarks on his own path to uncover the truth. If you love intense family dramas with a side of mystery, this one’s for you.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 14 February 2025

5. Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 3

The ultimate karate showdown is here! Johnny, Daniel, and their students get one last shot at the Sekai Taikai championship. With everything on the line, it’s an action-packed, nostalgia-filled battle to the finish. Whether you grew up with The Karate Kid or just love a good underdog story, Cobra Kai continues to deliver.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: 13 February 2025

Valentine’s Day is great and all, but let’s be honest—few things are as reliable as a solid binge session. Whether you’re in the mood for intense action, sci-fi chills, or thrilling drama, these five new OTT releases this week have you covered. So grab your snacks, settle in, and let your screen be your Valentine this week!

