From getting ready for office or school, to meeting with people and scheduling events or appointments, there are just so many things to do on a Monday! A great way to escape the hectic days is by swooping into the world of entertainment. While the week has just started today, these new OTT releases are well worth your time and will make you feel like it’s the weekend already!

1. Death Before The Wedding

Experience the chaos of meeting your partner’s family for the first time! Maja brings her fiance home which throws her family into a whirlpool of troubles. Watch Maja’s family struggle to overcome their cultural biases, along with managing a mess at their dairy farm.

Release Date: February 12th

Streaming On: Netflix

2. Dhoom Dhaam

Koyal and Veer are newlyweds and their happily ever gets rudely interrupted by goons equipped with guns, questions and much more. Kickstart your Valentine’s Day with this action romantic comedy that revolves around two questions: Where is Charlie? and how will Koyal and Veer who is the mysterious Charlie?

Release Date: February 14th

Streaming On: Netflix

3. Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 3

Things are now at the final stage, with the Seikai Taiaki tournament relocated to the iconic 1984 tournament arena, All Valley Sports Arena. Daniel and Johnny once rival now allies, need to work and their student together for the ultimate showdown.

This season is the final installment of the legendary series, closing the curtain on the long-standing rivalry between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawerence.

Release Date: February 13th

Streaming On: Netflix

4. Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story

Bobby and Rishi meet at Cambridge and romance begins to bloom between them. But life is cruel and they are forced apart. Their love lasted the test of distance and time, but will fate be kind enough to reunite the lovers? Watch the story of these star-crossed lovers as they navigate through a possible second chance at meeting again.

Release Date: February 11th

Streaming On: Disney+ Hotstar

5. Pyaar Testing

Amrita and Dhruv are arranged as marriage partners by their parents. However, the duo shocked their parents by announcing that they would live with each other for four months before the marriage to check their compatibility. Set in the traditional backdrop of Jaipur, this story will explore groundbreaking dynamics of love and relationships with comedy as a star element.

Get along this crazy ride to witness Amrita and Dhruv as they put their ‘pyaar’ to the ‘test’!

Release Date: February 14th

Streaming On: Zee 5

With these new OTT releases that pack action, comedy, romance, relationships, family, and emotional drama, consider your watchlist for the week sorted! Let us know which OTT release you are waiting for the most!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment articles.