A fire broke out at the Coke Oven Battery-2 in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant while operations were underway on 10 February 2025. The flames spread rapidly but many managed to escape unharmed. However, a worker named Srinivas sustained injuries and was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

Upon being alerted, the fire brigade reached the site and took swift action to bring the blaze under control. The incident has raised alarm among workers, who expressed concern over the frequent fire accidents occurring at the plant. They recalled a recent fire incident that had barely faded from memory before this latest mishap occurred.

With the summer season approaching, workers are urging Visakhapatnam Steel Plant officials to implement stricter fire safety measures and remain vigilant to prevent further accidents like the fire.

Charge Sheets Issued to 16 Officials Over Financial Discrepancy

In a separate development, the management of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has issued charge sheets to 16 officials across various departments, including RMD, QATD, MM, and finance. The officials are being held accountable for failing to include Rs 220 crore in the plant’s reported debts.

During a recent visit by Union Steel Secretary Sandeep Patrick, officials presented the plant’s financial status, stating that its total debt stands at approximately Rs 16,000 crore. However, an additional Rs 220 crore, linked to coal supply transactions, was omitted from the records.

The discrepancy arose when tenders were invited for coal supply, and a sample submitted by one of the bidders was rejected due to quality issues. As a result, the Rs 220 crore payment associated with this supply was not reflected in the accounts submitted to the Union Steel Secretary. Following this revelation, the plant management received directives to take disciplinary action, leading to the issuance of charge sheets against the 16 officials.

Read also- Teen Drowns, Friend Missing at Rambilli Beach near Visakhapatnam

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.