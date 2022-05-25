The Telugu film industry has grown in leaps and bounds with its pan Indian releases off late. With Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and Rajamouli’s RRR breaking many box office records across languages, the perspective and aim of directors in the industry seem to have altered. So is the case with these top Tollywood actors, who have been signing major movies with big budgets with mostly pan India releases. The near future for their fans is going to be packed with entertainment as these Tollywood star actors sign multiple movies with big directors. Along with Jr NTR and Prabhas, here is a list of upcoming big-budget Telugu movies.

Watch out for the top Tollywood stars in these upcoming Telugu movies.

#1 Prabhas

After the massive success of the Baahubali franchise, Prabhas was a part of two other pan Indian movies which failed to do well at the box office. Though his recent release Radhe Shyam received mixed responses, all fans and critics did not praise the looks of the star actor. Hoping his upcoming projects change this perspective, he has tied up with Om Raut for a 500-crore budget movie Adipurush which is slated to release in January 2023. The Mirchi star has also signed another movie with KGF director Prashanth Neel named Salaar which is also slated to release in 2023.

#2 Allu Arjun

The Stylish Star who was introduced to the pan Indian audience with Pushpa: The Rise, will be seen again in the sequel to the movie, Pushpa: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the first part of the franchise received tremendous feedback both in South and North India. The Ala Vaikuntapuram star was seen in a rugged look in the movie and fans are expecting a larger-than-life story as the movie was recently allotted a mammoth of a budget. One of the upcoming big-budget Telugu movies, it is slated for release in early 2023.

#3 Mahesh Babu

The Super Star who recently had commercial success with his movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata has signed two major movies with star directors. He will next be seen in Trivikram Srinivas’s movie SSMB28 paired with Pooja Hegde. Fans who are eagerly waiting for the movie anticipate the first look to be released on 31 May 2022 on the occasion of his father Krishna’s birthday. One of the top actors who has not had a pan India release yet, the Super Star will be seen in SS Rajamouli’s movie in SSMB29, which is scheduled to be released in multiple languages.

#4 Junior NTR

After the success of RRR, the Janatha Garage star will be seen for the second time in the direction of Koratala Siva in NTR30. The director who recently had a disaster at the box office with Chinajeevi’s movie Acharya seems to have turned the tables with his next movie. The first look which was released on the actor’s 39th birthday has got the fans eagerly waiting. The versatile actor has also announced NTR31 with KGF director Prashanth Neel. The first look of this movie looks promising and has NTR fans on the edge.

#5 Ram Charan

The Mega Power Star who gained a huge fan base across the country with his last release RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, will be seen next in RC15 directed by Shankar. The shooting for which is currently underway, the movie is expected to release in the summer of 2023. According to sources Ram Charan will be seen in a dual role in this action-political drama. Kiara Advani has been signed in for the lead female role.

#6 Pawan Kalyan

The ace actor after Bheemla Nayak will be seen in Harish Shankar’s Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. The actor will be seen in the role of a college lecturer in this movie according to the director. The movie which is slated for release in early 2023 has already released its first look. Harish who has directed the actor previously in Gabbar Singh has promised to bring out a new side of the actor. The actor who also has a parallel political career is said to join the sets soon.

#7 Chiranjeevi

After a commercial flop at the box office with his latest release Acharya, the versatile actor will be seen next in the remake of the Malayalam movie Lucifer. Named Godfather, the movie which has almost completed its shooting is slated for release later this year. The movie directed by Mohan Raj will have Salman Khan playing a guest role. The Mega-Star has also signed another movie under the direction of Meher Ramesh. Named Bhola Shankar, the movie is currently undergoing script changes.

With so many big-budget movies with star actors and directors releasing in the near future, it looks like the fans are going to have a gala of a time. Let us know in the comments below which of these upcoming big-budget Telugu movies you are looking out for.