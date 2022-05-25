On Tuesday, 24 May 2022, the Visakhapatnam District Police arrested a man for smuggling 120 kgs of ganja from Devarapalli Village. During regular vehicular checks near Koyyuru, the police have spotted three persons, speeding on two bikes and a car. As the police tried to stop them, two of them escaped on a bike and car while one of them was caught.

When the police chased the two persons, they abandoned their vehicles and ran away towards a nearby mango farm. Upon checking the car abandoned by one of the smugglers, a total of 120 kgs of ganja was found in it. The Visakhapatnam District Police have seized the two-wheelers, car, and three cell phones from the ganja smugglers. As per the police estimate, the ganja is said to be worth a whopping Rs 60 lakhs.

The arrested person was identified as V Narayana, a resident of Devarapalli of G Madugula Mandal, P Narayana and Suresh of the same village are on the run and the police have initiated a search for them.

