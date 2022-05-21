The importance of movies as a mass medium for social messages cannot be stressed enough. A medium that reaches every nook and corner of the country is always best suited for spreading the importance of conserving nature around us. This is the medium also opted for by our very own directors of the Telugu Film Industry. They have been continuously using this medium to spread messages of social importance. Here is a list of Telugu movies which point out greedy corporatization and call for conservation.

Scroll down for a list of Telugu movies based on conservation. As a few of them do not have trailers, here are links to popular songs.

#1 Khaleja

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, this movie calls out at the corporates who try to infect a village in order to acquire the land which is rich in Iridium. The director takes creative liberty and shows how the protagonist played by Mahesh Babu is god sent and protects the village from destruction. The cast also includes Anushka Shetty and Prakash Raj in prominent roles.

#2 Janata Garage

The protagonist played by Junior NTR is an environmental activist who is against any activity which harms the environment. Though the movie does not ultimately deal with the environment, it has highlighted its need in today’s society. The cast of the movie also includes Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen and Mohan Lal in prominent roles. The movie is directed by Koratala Siva.

#3 Aranya

Directed by Prabhu Solomon, this multilingual movie showcases how a forest man who loves his animals and forest more than anything protects it from encroachments. The movie showcases how vulnerable animals can get when their livelihood is disturbed. The movie beautifully points out the importance of conservation. The cast includes Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in lead roles.

#4 Khaidi No. 150

Starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role, this Telugu movie focuses on the importance of water. The protagonist who is a post-graduate in hydrology finds out about a groundwater source which could be beneficial to many surrounding villages. But a corporate company dupes the villagers into forgoing their lands and builds a factory instead. The director takes a creative touch in showing how a doppelganger of the protagonist helps him win. The cast of the movie also includes Kajal Agarwal, Ali and others in lead roles.

#5 Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum

A story which is based on illegal mining in Bellary, Karnataka takes on a beautiful art form combining Surabhi (a stage drama) and action. Directed by Krish this movie shows how an entire village is burnt down in order to drive away from its population and mine a large iron ore deposit. The protagonist is forced by his grandfather to enact one last play before he heads to the US, this play is what changes his life forever. He saves the village and fights corporatisation. The cast of the movie includes Rana Daggubati and Nayanathara in lead roles.

Let us know in the comments below which other Telugu movie points out greedy corporatization and calls for conservation.