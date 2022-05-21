As the Bay of Bengal is steadily settling down post the Cyclone Asani, Vizag is set to face a heat wave from 22 May 2022. During this heat wave, the temperatures are expected to cross 38 degrees celsius. With no hints of rainfall in both the Telugu speaking states, most of the regions will experience high temperatures, especially the North Andhra coastal belt.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, B Sai Praneeth aka Andhra Pradesh Weatherman said that the heat wave will last until the onset of monsoon. “This summer, the maximum temperature recorded in Vizag was 40.6 degrees, but thanks to the arrival of Cyclone Asani, the heat eased out instantly”, pointed out the weather blogger. Additionally, he added that, as a relief, Vizag will witness occasional evening showers during the heat wave. The city will experience high temperatures between 10 am to 1 pm during the heat wave.

Further, he added that the monsoon will arrive early for the Telugu speaking states this year. “Monsoon will arrive during the first week of June, unlike in the past. The season generally changes during the second or third week of June every year”, he informed. He also mentioned that though a temperature of 38 degrees is normal in the Telugu states, it is a significantly high figure for Vizag.

Alongside occasional rains, scattered thunderstorms are also expected as per the Weatherman. Lastly, he pointed out that the humidity is the only constant issue in Vizag.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more such city updates.