On Saturday morning, the Visakhapatnam District Collector inspected the mining activity taking place on the Rushikonda Hill, as per the directives of NGT. An iconic spot in the city, Rushikonda Hill was demolished for the development of a tourism project. The AP Government has received backlash from the Vizag locals for damaging the hill for a commercial purpose. All the trees on the hill have been uprooted and a major part of the natural formation was brought down to dust.

Recently, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered an interim stay on the mining activities at Rushikonda Hill in Visakhapatnam. A joint committee of the National Coastal Zone Management Authority, the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, and AP Coastal Zone Management Authority has been formed as per the directives of NGT.

On Friday, the NGT also asked the AP Mining Department to submit a report regarding10 illegal projects around the Anakapalli region. As per a petition by P Eswara Rao, a local of Anakapalli, Navayuga Engineering Company and Madhava Projects carried out illegal mining in the area between 2006 and 2017. Upon receiving the petition, the NGT questioned the AP Mining Department regarding the issue of permits without environmental clearance.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more such city updates.