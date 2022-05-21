Two persons belonging to the Anakapalli District have fallen prey to a bank fraud by an anonymous person posing as an employee at the District Collectorate. Stating that the government has sanctioned compensation for the deaths of their family members due to COVID-19, the fraudster collected their bank details. After a short while, huge amounts were deducted mysteriously from the victims’ bank accounts.

As per the police reports, the person has collected information regarding COVID-19 deaths in the Madugula Mandal from a health worker at the Grama Sachivalayam. He then reached out to Y Rambabu and G Aruna Kumari, whose family members have passed away due to COVID-19. The fraudster informed them regarding the compensation of Rs 50,000 and asked for bank details to credit the compensation.

Y Rambabu provided the bank details of his brother-in-law when the fraudster stated that a minimum balance of Rs 10,000 is required to credit the compensation. Moments later, Rs 70,000 was debited from the account, in two separate transactions.

Similarly, two acquaintances of G Aruna Kumari were looted of Rs 10,000 each, as she provided their bank details due to the shortage of funds in her account.

On Friday, realising that they have fallen victim to bank fraud, the victims approached the health worker who provided the details of COVID-19 deaths. The Anakapalli Police have taken up the case of this bank fraud and a further investigation will be conducted.

