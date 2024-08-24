Escientia pharma company at the Special Economic Zone at Atchutapuram in Anakapalle district, where a major reactor blast occurred on 21 August killing 17 persons, has been closed temporarily.

According to reports, production at the company was stopped as reconstruction of the building was taken up. The reactor blast and the subsequent fire has totally damaged the building. As walls and roof of the first floor collapsed due to the impact of the blast, debris is being cleared.

Besides the death of 17 persons, including some officials, as many as 36 persons were injured in the fire accident. Of the injured, the condition of six persons is said to be critical as on 23 August.

Set up in over 40 acres in 2019, this company, produces medicines related to cancer and migraine. Workers, who went to the company on 23 August returned after coming to know that it was temporarily closed after the reactor blast at Atchutapuram. No one is being allowed into the building as the walls of it may collapse anytime.

Meanwhile, the Rambilli police, who registered a case against the company, has speeded up the investigation. Shocked over the fire accident at Atchutapuram, the government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the family members of the deceased and Rs 50 lakh each to the severely injured workers.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy interacted with the injured and the family members of the deceased and told them to stay strong.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu