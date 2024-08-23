Former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has said that he will, if necessary, will stage a dharna on behalf of the workers in case compensation is not paid in time to the victims of the fire accident at Atchutapuram SEZ.

Addressing the media at Anakapalle on 23 August, the former Chief Minister described the incident as unfortunate. Negligence on the part of the government was clear as it stopped implementation of the orders issued by the previous government which made available the services and audits of the third parties based on the reports submitted by the companies, he pointed out.

He alleged that ambulances did not come to the accident place and the victims were shifted by the company buses. The former Chief Minister observed that when similar incident had occurred during the YSRCP regime, the government paid compensation within 24 hours.

Earlier, the former Chief Minister interacted with the injured workers who are getting treatment at a hospital in Anakapalle. He assured them of all help from the party and mount pressure on the government for timely payment of the compensation. After arriving in Visakhapatnam in the morning, Jaganmohan Reddy left for Atchutapuram SEZ in Anakapalle to interact with the fire accident victims.

Also read- 3 things that led to the Atchutapuram SEZ fire accident

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu