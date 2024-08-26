With another worker succumbing to injuries in the early hours of 26 August, the toll in the fire accident at a pharma unit at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City at Parawada in Anakapalle district, Visakhapatnam went up to three. Earlier, two workers belonging to Jharkhand died while undergoing treatment at Indus hospital in Visakhapatnam.

Four workers were injured in the accident at the factory on 23 August and they all shifted to hospital in the city. The incident occurred when chemicals were being mixed.

K Suryanarayana of Vizianagaram succumbed to injuries at the hospital on 26 August. His body was shifted to King George Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Two workers Lalsingh Puri and R Angira of Jharkhand died on 24 and 25 August respectively. Another injured worker Oybon Korha, also from Jharkhand, is undergoing treatment.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, who visited the Indus hospital, blamed the management for the accident. Negligence on part of the management was the cause for the unfortunate incident, she said.

The accident occurred close on the heels of the major fire at a pharma unit at Atchutapuram SEZ in Anakapalle district, Visakhapatnam, in which 17 persons died and 36 others sustained injuries.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu