The death toll in the fire accident at a chemical factory at the Atchutapuram SEZ in Anakapalle district has gone up to 18, while 60 others, who sustained severe injuries, were getting treatment in different hospitals. The accident occurred on 21 August when a reactor in the company exploded.

While the bodies of some workers were beyond recognition, some were trapped under the debris as the first floor collapsed due to the impact of the blast. Over 380 workers were on duty when the accident occurred.

The deceased were identified as N Ramireddy, Visakhapatnam, Prasanta Hamsa, Ponduru, M Narayana Rao, Vizianagaram, K Ganesh Kumar, Bikkavolu, Harika, Kakinada, P Rajasekhar, Srikakulam, M Satish, Mamidi Kuduru, M Nagababu, Samarlakota, B Nageswara Ramachandra Rao, Visakhapatnam, V Sanyasi Naidu, Rambilli, Y Chinnarao, Dibbapalem, J Parthasarathi, Parvathipuram, P Durgaprasad, Dibbapalem, B Ananda Rao, Pusapatirega, M Surendra, Khammam, P Venkata Sai, Anakapalle, and J Chiranjeevi, S Rayavaram.

CM orders probe

Expressing shock over the incident, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a high-level probe into the incident. If any negligence on the part of the management was proved, severe action would be taken, said the Chief Minister.

He directed the Health Secretary to ensure better treatment to all the injured and, if necessary, they should be shifted to Visakhapatnam or Hyderabad. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, along with Anakapalle MLA Konathala Ramakrishna, inspected the company late at night on 21 August.

The Minister enquired the officials there about the condition of the injured workers of the Atchutapuram fire accident. Meanwhile, a case was registered against the company under various Sections.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu