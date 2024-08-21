Seven persons died and over 50 others sustained injuries when fire broke out at a chemical factory at SEZ, Atchutapuram in Anakapalle district on 21 August.

According to reports, the explosion of a reactor caused the fire at Atchutapuram SEZ. People in the surrounding villages got panicky as thick smoke billowed from the factory and engulfed the entire area.

The injured workers were shifted to hospitals in Anakapalle. The District Collector, Superintendent of Police and other officials rushed to the company.

The condition of two workers is said to be critical. As the fire broke out during the lunch hour, a major tragedy was averted.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, following information, talked to the Collector and enquired about the accident. The Minister directed the officials concerned to ensure better treatment of the injured workers.

In a similar incident last month, one person sustained severe burns, while some others received minor injuries when a fire broke out following a reactor explosion at a chemical factory in the SEZ, Atchutapuram. In June last, six persons died in a massive explosion at a pharma unit in the Atchutapuram SEZ. The fire broke out due to a blast from a reactor.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu