This morning, a tragic accident took place in the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) near Visakhapatnam, where a reactor blast occurred at a pharma company. According to the preliminary reports, one person died on the spot, and three others were reported to be heavily injured in the accident.

The reactor blast at the GMFC Labs Pvt Ltd triggered a huge explosion leading workers and the nearby public to panic. Several factory workers at the pharma company were seen running out of the unit after a loud sound from the blast. Enormous clouds of smoke emerged out of the GMFC Labs unit. The officials have closed down the factory, and the firefighting teams have gotten into action.

The Anakapalli District Police reached the accident spot in Atchutapuram SEZ to control the situation after the reactor blast at the pharma company. Workers at the surrounding units were asked to vacate the place, and GMFC Labs employees were rushed to the hospital. Further details regarding the blast are yet to be known.

The district authorities have contacted the pharma company management for further information.

