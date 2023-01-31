In two separate incidents in Vizag, two women ended their lives by suicide over dowry harassment by their husbands and in-laws. They were allegedly harassed by their family members, which lead them to take such adverse actions. The Vizag Police have registered cases and are conducting further investigations.

In one of the incidents of suicide reported in Vizag, S Jhansi (23) hanged herself to death as she could not bear the alleged harassment by her husband and her in-laws. The police have recovered a suicide note at her residence in Talarivanipalem, under the Duvvada Police Station limits, in which the victim stated the same. Jhansi got married to S Ravi a year ago.

In another incident, B Sowjanya (26) also hanged herself to death in her residence under the Pendurthi Police Station limits. Sowjanya, who was from Hyderabad, got married to Giriprasad, who hailed from Srikakulam, in May 2022. The couple had reportedly purchased a house in Duvvapalem and shifted there recently. Giriprasad allegedly harassed Sowjanya for more dowry. Unable to bear the torture, the young girl hanged herself to death.

The concerned police have registered two separate cases and a further investigation has been ordered.

