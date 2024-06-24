Kathawate Mayur Ashok, Joint Collector of Visakhapatnam, took the additional charge of Collector on 24 June following the transfer of A Mallikharjuna in a major reshuffle of IAS officers in the State. Mayur Ashok of the 2018 IAS batch was posted as the Joint Collector of Visakhapatnam in January this year. Earlier, he had served as the Joint Collector of Vizianagaram.

After taking the additional charge of Collector, Mayur Ashok took part in the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programme which was being held by the previous government in the name of Spandana every Monday.

The new government, after studying the Spandana programme, has decided to overhaul it totally and as part of the exercise, it renamed it as Public Grievance Redressal System.

PGRS at the police conference hall

Meanwhile, as many as 66 complaints were received at the PGRS held at the city police conference hall. City police commissioner A Ravishankar and other police officials attended the programme and received complaints from the public. Most of the grievances were related to family and land disputes. The police officials talked to the complainants and later directed the staff concerned to settle the disputes as early as possible.

