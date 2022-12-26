A first-year medical student from GITAM University committed suicide early this morning at the Vaisakhi Skyline Apartments in Visakhapatnam. The Vizag City police have reached the spot and are investigating the matter.

A 21-year-old boy, identified as Gogineni Giriteja, who is pursuing medicine at the GITAM University, committed suicide at around 8:30 am at the Vaisakhi Skyline Apartments. According to sources, the youth is not a resident of the apartments and has relatives residing there.

According to the preliminary investigation, the boy went to the B3 block of the apartment, left his belongings, and jumped off the 4th floor of the B4 block of the same apartment. The residents of the building immediately informed the police, who rushed to the spot. The area was sealed according to protocol, and the Visakhapatnam Arilova Police have registered a case regarding the suicide of the GITAM medical student.

The residents have blamed the builders for not implementing sufficient safety measures at the apartments, due to which multiple such cases have been taking place.

The medical student died on the spot. The reason for suicide is yet to be ascertained, as further investigation is underway,

