Vizag’s record with ganja cultivation and smuggling is an issue that has been keeping the police busy for several years. On numerous occasions, the port city has been named the ganja capital of the state owing to the alarmingly high number of cases recorded here. In its recent report, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) has stated that Vizag, especially the agency areas, has recorded approximately 100 ganja smuggling cases in 2022.

As per the report, the accused in most cases this year were interstate smugglers trafficking the illegal substance to several other states via Vizag. With the SEB keeping a vigilant eye on the Alluri Sitharama Raju District (formerly Visakhapatnam) and agency areas, these law offenders have been procuring ganja grown in Koraput, Odisha. Out of the 3,000 kilos seized in Vizag this year, over 2,200 kilos were cultivated in Koraput, stated the SEB.

The report added that the ASR District cultivated over 800 kilos this year, adding to the yield from Odisha. Despite the district police frequently destroying crops and burning large quantities of ganja, the smugglers have been discovering methods to continue sales in the city. These smugglers have reportedly been pumping the illegal substance to 12 states through Uttarandhra, primarily via train routes.

A Special Enforcement Bureau official stated that 250 persons accused of interstate ganja smuggling were arrested this year in Vizag and its surrounding areas.

