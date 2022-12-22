On Tuesday, 20 December 2022, in the late hours, the Alluri Sitharama Raju District Police arrested four men on the charges of attempted ganja smuggling to Hyderabad. The accused persons included two IT employees, an engineering student, and a ganja supplier.

According to the police reports, the smugglers were trafficking the ganja from Sileru to Hyderabad via the Bhadrachalam route. B Kunnu (57), a supplier from the Challansilpa Village, once a hotspot for Maoists in the ASR District, was identified as the source of the illegal substance.

The police arrested the four men at the Genco Inspection Center and seized 4 kilos of ganja. Upon arresting the four, the cops also confiscated three cell phones, some cash, and a Telangana-registered car. The Alluri Sitharama Raju District Police identified the accused in this ganja smuggling case as Gandikota Lakshmi Sai, Chettepu Chandra Sekhar Reddy, and Sheik Khaizar, alongside the supplier.

