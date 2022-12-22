RRR, the most loved Pan-India movie in 2022, has been shortlisted in one category for the Oscars. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science on Thursday announced the nomination of RRR under the 10 categories for the upcoming 95th Oscars.

Director SS Rajamouli, who conducted extensive campaigns across many countries, has managed to grab one nomination for his Pan-Indian movie RRR starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhat in the upcoming Oscars. The song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has been nominated under the Music (Original Song) category, making it the first and the only Indian song to be nominated for the prestigious awards.

The movie was submitted for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Visual Effects, among others. Fans, critics and actors have taken to Twitter to express their excitement.

What a way to start the day… #NaatuNaatu [from #RRR] – the most celebrated dance number of 2022 – shortlisted for #Oscars2023 in ‘Original Song’ category.#RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/hrHzmhpzWJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2022

Here we go… #NaatuNaatu becomes 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙜 to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! 🤩🙏🏻 THANK YOU everyone for supporting us throughout our journey ❤️#RRRForOscars #RRRMovie https://t.co/8VsXwhQ5C3 pic.twitter.com/E1pLfbCvGb — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 22, 2022

#RRRMovie’s “Naatu Naatu” sliding onto that #Oscars shortlist for Best Song as if there were any doubts. It’s unforgettable, irrepressible & infectious. Next up: winning that gold trophy. 🥳 #OscaRRRs #RRRForOscars pic.twitter.com/J43rhetCC8 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) December 21, 2022

Apart from RRR, a Gujarati movie, The Last Film Show, directed by Pan Nalini, has been shortlisted under the International Feature Film category. All That Breathes, directed by Shaunak Sen and The Elephant Whispers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, have been shortlisted under the Documentary Short Film category.

