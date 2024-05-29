On his 101st birthday week, we remember and celebrate the remarkable life and legacy of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, affectionately called NTR. NTR was a towering figure in Telugu cinema, having acted in over 300 movies and garnered immense admiration for himself. His powerful performances and portrayals of mythological characters captivated millions, eventually making him a cultural icon. Being a thrice-appointed CM of Andhra Pradesh, NTR’s contributions go beyond the world of Telugu cinema and extend to the realm of politics as well. Let’s take a look at some of his most important and impactful contributions:

1. Reservations in local bodies

Having always advocated for equality, he introduced the local body reservation program that reserved seats for women, scheduled castes, and scheduled tribes.

2. Rights for women

During his time as the CM of Andhra Pradesh, NTR made amends to the Hindu Succession Act to provide equal property inheritance rights to women, demonstrating his commitment to women’s empowerment.

3. Mid-day meal scheme in AP

NTR introduced the mid-day meal program in the schools of Andhra Pradesh. The scheme, first implemented in Tamil Nadu, aimed to enable students to focus better and fight malnutrition in India.

4. Education

To democratize access to professional courses in engineering and medicine, NTR established a nationwide entrance exam known as EAMCET, ensuring merit, rather than privilege, dictated educational opportunities.

5. Women’s education

Demonstrating his unwavering dedication to uplifting women and ensuring they have equal access to education, NTR established Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, a women’s university in Tirupati, intending to promote primary education for women in the state.

6. Welfare project

Among his many impactful welfare projects is the low-income housing project, where he spearheaded the construction of 500,000 houses within five years, aiming to replace kutcha housing with pukka housing and thereby, improving the living conditions of the underprivileged.

7. Economic reforms

Demonstrating his commitment to improving the lives of the rural poor, he offered subsidized electricity to farmers earning less than Rs. 12,000 annually, providing them with power at a mere Rs 50 per year.

As we honour NTR on his 101st birthday, it’s important to remember that not only did he shape the Telugu cinematic landscape, but he also left an indelible mark on the political and social realm. His was a life that continues to inspire generations with its unwavering pursuit of justice and equality.

