With theatres opening up after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, movie makers have fast-tracked completing pending projects, the result of which was evident in 2022. A number of movies were released at theatres across all languages, and the audience enjoyed some good content. Looking at 2023, here are the most anticipated English movies releasing in the first of the next year.

Take a look at the most anticipated English movies releasing at the theatres in the first half of 2023.

#1 Creed III

Directed by Michael B Jordan himself, the third part of the Creed franchise will mark his directorial debut. The actor will be seen playing the role of Apollo Creed’s son. With very less revealed to the public yet, the cast includes Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors Phylicia Rashad in prominent roles. The movie is expected to release on 3 March 2023.

#2 Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The superhero is back to fight another evil off and protect the world. Directed by David F Sandberg, the movie stars the original Shazam Zachary Levi in the lead role. Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Jack Dylan Grazer, Asher Angel Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, and Megan Good will be playing prominent roles. The movie is expected to release on 17 March 2023.

#3 John Wick: Chapter 4

Directed by Chad Stahelski, this fourth part stars Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård and Hiroyuki Sanada in prominent roles. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted a two-year delay in the release of the popular action franchise starring Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves, which finally hits theatres in 2023. There isn’t much information available about the movie, but we do know that John Wick is at war with the High Table and may be mistakenly believed to be dead by them and that Stahelski has stated that it’s possible that Chapter 4 won’t be a “happy ending” for the main character. The movie is expected to release on 24 March 2023.

#4 The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The most loved Nintendo character is being adapted to the big screen and has become one of the most anticipated English movies releasing in 2023. The movie is being directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, and the cast includes Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Charlie Day, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen and Keegan-Michael Key in prominent roles. The movie is expected to release on 7 April 2023.

#5 Fast X

Directed by Justin Lin, part one of the last of the Fast and Furious franchise Fast X, will be released in 2023. The cast includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Ludacris, and Nathalie Emmanuel in prominent roles. While the first instalment is expected to release on 19 May 2023, the second instalment of the last part is expected to release in 2024.

#6 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The critically acclaimed and popular animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse received an Oscar, and Across the Spider-Verse was one of the most eagerly anticipated movies of 2022 until it was postponed to 2023. Miles Morales will once more be voiced by Shameik Moore, along with Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy and Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara (also known as Spider-Man 2099). Additionally, Issa Rae is confirmed to play Jessica Drew (also known as Spider-Woman), and it’s possible that Jake Johnson will reprise his role as Peter Parker. The movie is expected to release on 2 June 2023.

#7 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Directed by Steven Caple Jr, the cast of the movie includes Ron Perlman, Anthony Ramos, Peter Cullen, Dominique Fishback, and Luna Lauren Velez. The movie is based on the Beast Wars storyline, where a pair of archaeologists stumble upon three different fractions of transformers. What happens next is what the story revolves around. The movie is expected to release on 9 June 2023.

Also read: 7 web series releasing this week of December to binge watch on OTT

#8 The Flash

Directed by Andy Muschietti, the cast of the movie includes Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle, Billy Crudup, and Michael Keaton. Rumour has it that the movie’s plot will follow the ‘Flashpoint’ storyline from the comics. With nothing much revealed, we have to wait for its release at the theatres on 23 June 2023.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more entertaining updates.