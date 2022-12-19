On Sunday, 18 December 2022, the Visakhapatnam City Police and the City Task Force arrested five men in a drug smuggling and consumption case. As per the police report, the accused were in possession of 70 grams of MDMA blots or commonly known as crystal meth. The officials stated that the arrested peddlers had procured the drugs from Bangalore and were targeting to sell them during New Year celebrations in the city.

In a press conference held on Sunday, Visakhapatnam City Police DCP K Anand Reddy said that S Prasanth (27), a resident of Dwaraka Nagar, has been heading this racket. According to the police, he incurred huge losses in his business in 2020, leading him to resort to drug peddling to recover. Prasanth took the help of Azhar Ali (23) of Bangalore to procure the MDMA crystals and sold 50 grams at Rs 4,000 per gram. The police added that two other Vizag locals and friends of Prasanth, Vishnu Vardhan (26) and Bhargav Teja (27), have aided him in peddling the drugs to youth in the city.

Keeping the New Year celebrations in view, this gang had purchased 90 grams of MDMA through Ali’s cousin in Bangalore in November. The Visakhapatnam City Police on Sunday arrested these four men for drug smuggling and V Karunakar for drug consumption. A further search to nab others related to this racket is on its course.

