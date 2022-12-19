The Andhra Pradesh State Government, in a recent development in the education sector, has announced that all government-run schools will have a two-semester system from the next academic year. A Government Order (GO) regarding the same was announced on Saturday.

All classes from 1 to 9 will follow a two-semester system from the academic year 2023-24, and the same will be implemented for Class 10 from 2024-25. The new system was announced as a part of the effective implementation of the National Education Policy 2020. The new policy is expected to reduce the number of books students carry and also improve the quality of education.

B Pratap Reddy, Director of the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), has stated that the implementation of the new policy will reform the existing education system qualitatively. The SCERT has also developed textbooks to support the new system, which will be provided to students at the beginning of the academic year, free of cost.

Also read: Visakhapatnam to be made Executive Capital reiterates another YSRCP member

The innovative education policy for schools will be beneficial for both students and teachers, with reduced stress on students and better outcomes, believes the Andhra Pradesh Government.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.