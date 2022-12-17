5 people were arrested for smuggling ganja in Vizag. The police have caught the smugglers in two separate incidents in the city.

The smugglers were arrested in two separate incidents in the city. While one gang of three were locals of Telangana, two others were inter-state smugglers. Identified as Rahul Kumar and Pappu Kumar from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, respectively, the duo of inter-state smugglers were raided at the Maruthi Lodge near Allipuram. 12 kgs of ganja was seized from their possession.

In another incident, the Vizag Police led by ACP A Trinadha Rao seized 22kgs of ganja during a raid conducted at the DLO Junction in Vizag. The police nabbed the three smugglers while they were trying to transport the banned weed to Telangana. Identified as Vamsi Krishna from Kottagudem, SK Mohamood Irfan from Hyderabad and Abdul Samad from Munuguru, the trio have been arrested.

Earlier this month, the Vizag City Police also arrested three men, including two minors, in two separate cases for possessing ganja. A total of 28 kgs of ganja was seized from their possession. The City Task Force has been regularly conducting checks across the city to curb ganja smuggling in and around Vizag. Strict action is being taken against smugglers, and extensive raids are being conducted across the city.

