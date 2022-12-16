On Thursday, 15 December 2022, the Visakhapatnam City Police recorded a tragic murder case in which a woman killed her husband with an iron rod in Pendurthi. The cops identified the culprit as Jagadeswari, a native of Nidadavolu, and the victim as Kilari Nageswara Rao (47). This incident occurred on the intervening night of 14 and 15 December and came to the officials’ notice the following morning.

Also read: Videos of drunk woman assaulting police near YMCA on RK Beach Road go viral

As per the reports, Jagadeswari and Nageswara Rao were married for 20 years and had two young children. A few years ago, the victim purchased a house in Lakshmipuram under Pendurthi PS limits. Lately, the couple has been involved in misunderstandings that have led to several fights and arguments. This led Jagadeswari to complain against her husband and his family to the Disha Police.

Reportedly, the two had been staying separately for the past few months. On Wednesday at around 11:30 pm, Nageswara Rao visited his wife to discuss alimony issues when the two got into a heated argument. Affairs escalated quickly, leading Jagadeswari to throw chilli powder at her husband’s face in a fit of rage. As Nageswara Rao tried running away, the woman chased him and hit his head with an iron rod, killing him instantly.

The Visakhapatnam City Police registered a murder case at the Pendurthi PS and are investigating the woman who killed her husband.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.