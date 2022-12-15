Tis’ the season to be jolly! Which means it’s time to surround ourselves with food, wine and good movies. So, covering one of those aspects here is a list of 5 romantic movies on Amazon Prime Video you can watch to kickstart the Christmas celebrations. As Christmas is just a week away, make the best of this holiday season with some good OTT content.

Check out these 5 romantic Christmas-themed movies on Amazon Prime Video.

#1 Your Christmas or Mine?

Directed by Jim O’Hanlon, this comedy English 2022 movie on Amazon Prime video stars Asa Butterfield, Cora Kirk and Danny Mays in lead roles. The movie follows two lovers who can’t stay away from each other for Christmas, so they decide to surprise each other. But each of them ends up with the others family for the whole of Christmas. Watch if their love will stand strong after discovering each other’s secrets. A perfect love story for Christmas eve.

#2 Christmas with Campbells

Directed by Clare Niederpruem, the cast of this 2022 movie includes Brittany Snow, Justin Long and Alex Moffat in the lead roles. The movie follows a couple who part ways. But the boy’s family requests the girl to spend time with them, and during Christmas, where she meets another handsome man.

#3 10 Hours of Christmas

After spending incomplete Christmas every year with their divorced parents, the three kids plan to bring their parents together and plan a Christmas dinner. The difficulties they go through in organising this surprise is what the plot unveils. Watch this feel-good movie summarising the Christmas feel on Amazon Prime Video.

#4 Christmas is Cancelled

Directed by Prarthana Mohan, this 2021 movie stars Hayley Orrantia, Dermot Mulroney, and Janel Parrish in the lead roles. The movie follows Emma, who is on a mission to ruin her father’s relationship with her own high-school friend, whom she did not like. Watch the romantic comedy on Christmas eve with your loved one.

#5 Christmas Wonderland

Directed by Peter Sullivan, this Christmas-themed movie stars Emily Osment, Ryan Rottman, and Kelly Hu in the lead roles. The movie follows a high school couple who meet after many years and their hunt to find a new venue for the Christmas dance. Watch this romantic comedy with a little action to kickstart your Christmas celebrations next weekend.

