With around fifty movies being released in the first quarter of 2022 alone, the Malayalam film industry has been one of the busiest and most productive in the country. Mollywood films are known for their depth and story-driven plots. Their cinematography is never disappointing as well. With so many Malayalam films being nominated for various awards, you would be hard-pressed to figure out which ones to watch.

Here are six of the most likeable Malayalam movies of 2022 that you can and must watch on various online streaming services in the comfort of your home.

Hridayam

Follow the heart-touching story of a young man who falls into self-destructive traits but realises his wrongs and tries to make his way towards being a responsible adult. This charming, romantic drama was directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan and stars Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Darshana Rajendran and more.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Jana Gana Mana

Directed by Diro Jose Antony and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mamta Mohandas, Sri Divya and more, this movie tells the thrilling tale of a policeman that finds trouble while carefully investigating the death of a professor.

OTT platform: Netflix

Nna Thaan Case Kodu

For those of you that are fans of satirical comedies, this is one movie you should definitely watch. Directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan and starring Gayathrie, Kunchacko Boban, Rajesh Madhavan and more, the film follows the story of a thief turned right by love, defending himself against false accusations.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Salute

A crime thriller that is true to its genre’s nature, Salute is a movie about a policeman righting his wrongs and has several intriguing twists to it. The movie was directed by Rosshan Andrrews and features actors like Dulquer Salman, Diana Penty and Saniya Iyappan.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Pathonpatham Noottandu

Directed and written by Vinayan, Pathonpatham Noottandu is a period drama film based on the life of Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker, a 19th-century warrior from Travancore, who fought for the rights of the lower caste. The film stars actors Siju Wilson, Kayadu Lohar, Anoop Menon and more.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video.

Bro Daddy

A lighter-hearted movie than some of the other movies on this list, Bro Daddy is about the son and daughter of two close friends, keeping a secret from their parents. It was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and stars actors like Lalu Alex, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

