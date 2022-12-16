Vizag-based girl gets selected to represent India in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. District Collector and Cricket Association President held a felicitation program on Thursday to acknowledge her achievements.

Md Shabnam, a 15-year-old Vizag-based girl has made it to the U19 women’s cricket team and will be playing in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2023. Shabnam has become the first girl from Vizag to represent the India U19 team.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna IAS and Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) President felicitated the young champ here in the city. The collector took it to Twitter to share pictures of this program.

In appreciation of her efforts, a one-time scholarship under the ‘Beti Padhao’ scheme of Rs.50,000 was presented to the player. Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India Limited, under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, sponsored this cheque.

The right-hand pacer, who will only be in Class 10 in 2023, will be playing against South Africa, UAE and Scotland in Group D. The matches will be held in South Africa, starting from 14 January 2023.

A total of 16 teams have been divided into 4 groups. The top three in each group progress to the Super Six League Stage. Qualifying teams from Group A will play against the top two teams of Group D, and qualifying teams from Group B will play against the top two teams of Group C. The top two from each of the Super Six Leagues will then face off each other in the semi-finals, and the top two from here will fight off at the finals on 29 January 2023.

