On Wednesday, 14 December 2022, the Vizag City Police filed a case against a young woman for verbally assaulting the cops under an inebriated condition near YMCA on RK Beach Road. Videos of the woman yelling at the 3 Town Police Station officials in abusive language went viral on Twitter and Instagram.

As per the reports, the Vizag Police noticed the girl, Amulya, in a drunk state near YMCA on RK Beach Road during the night patrol. When approached to question, she abused the cops in a vile manner. This drew the attention of the nearby public, who gathered around and started to capture videos of the scene.

Also read: Three youth from Rajasthan arrested for ATM robbery in Visakhapatnam & Anakapalli

The videos also show Amulya physically assaulting 3 Town PS ASI Satya Narayana. Despite one of the female officers trying to contain the girl, she went on to abuse the cops for several minutes. Allegedly, Amulya even threatened the cops that she would get them dismissed from their postings.

According to the police, the breath analyser showed a shocking reading of 148.1 mg when tested. Additionally, Amulya was also said to be under the influence of ganja. The 3 Town Police filed a case against the girl, and further action will be taken.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.