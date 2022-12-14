Three youth from Rajasthan were arrested yesterday by the Visakhapatnam City Police for ATM robbery of a single bank at several places in the city and in Anakapalli districts.

According to reports, the youth took advantage of a technical glitch and fraudulently withdrew Rs. 9.5 lakhs. Identified as Saikul (25), Rashid (24) and Mustkeem (21), the three accused hailed from Bharatpur, Rajasthan. The leader of this gang, identified as Shahrukh, is reportedly absconding.

Speaking to the media, Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth said that the Sri Kanakamahalakshmi Co-operative Bank officials lodged a complaint after Rs. 9.49 lakhs was missing from four ATMs. The bank had ATMs in seven districts, including Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli. Murali Nagar, Gajuwaka, Kancharapalem and Anakapalli are the areas under investigation.

The police immediately launched an investigation and found that these ATMs had a technical glitch. The accused turned off the power source button just while the ATM was dispensing money. This way, the money was withdrawn, but a transaction error was displayed on the machine. Therefore, the money is credited back to the source account even after being dispensed.

The commissioner added that the accused were caught based on CCTV footage. The main accused, Sharukh, who has been doing a saree business in Visakhapatnam, learned about the glitch and invited the other three. The gang of four used 26 ATM cards and over 95 transactions to withdraw Rs. 9.49 lakhs.

The Visakhapatnam City Police arrested the three youth for ATM robbery in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli. They recovered Rs.6.91 lakh, 12 kg ganja, 78 ATM cards from various banks, air tickets and a vehicle.

