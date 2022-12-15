Plum cake is an emotion, especially during Christmas. Filled with sweet, tangy and crunchy dry fruits, this seasonal dessert is found in every household this festive season. With many varieties ranging from alcoholic, non-alcoholic, nut-free and so on, many bakeries in Vizag specialise in making plum cakes. Families, with their own recipes, make the plum cake every year like a ritual at home. But, if you are someone who doesn’t know how to bake, but wants to binge on the best plum cake in Vizag this Christmas season, read on.

Scroll for the best plum cakes in Vizag you can binge on this Christmas Season.

#1 Bake My Wish

Dessert heaven for all Vizagites, Bake My Wish is our first recommendation for this season. Well known for their cakes and pastries, plum cakes made here will melt in your mouth! Freshly made, their plum cakes will give you a homemade feel. You can choose from multiple size options and also place bulk orders!

#2 Fresh Choice

A famous chain of bakeries in Vizag, Fresh Choice is another option you can consider to buy plum cakes in Vizag. This bakery offers, 400gm and 900gm options to choose from, making it a good option for gifting purposes also. While you are here, make sure to try their macarons!

#3 Tisona’s Bakery

One of the oldest bakeries in Vizag, Tisona’s, holds a special place among the locals. From your regular puffs to birthday cakes, this bakery does it all. They also make plum cakes during the Christmas season, and this is a must-try. They have both half kg and one kg options to choose from.

#4 Happyoi

Another cosy bakery cum café in Vizag that is loved by many, Happyoi is the place to check out for rum-infused plum cakes this Christmas season. With 250gm, 500gm and 1kg options, you can pre-order and get customised shapes for your Christmas plum cakes.

Also read: Famous churches in Vizag you should explore this Christmas

#5 The Crown Bakery

Famous for its milk bread, the Crown Bakery too has wooed the people of Vizag for many decades. This vintage bakery is a must-try place for the best plum cake in Vizag. They have pre-packed cakes in both half and one-kg options. The smell of this place will make you come back time and again.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more such entertaining updates.