With Christmas right around the corner, the holiday spirit has taken over, making us crave entertainment and, of course, some hot chocolate. Coming to our rescue for the millionth time, the OTT platforms are promising solid entertainment this weekend. From hard-hitting drama movies and light-hearted rom-coms to gripping web series, the content releasing today on the OTTs is sure to up the game.

Here is the list of movies and web series releasing today on OTTs that are a must-watch for quality entertainment this weekend. Merry Christmas!

Also read: Enjoy this weekend with these latest Telugu movies on OTT

Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam

Set in the remote hill station of Maredumilli in Andhra Pradesh, the film unfolds around the oppression the locals face from the powermongers. When Sripada Srinivas, a government official on election duty, reaches this highly-sensitive constituency, the political scene adorns a new colour. How the locals brave against the corrupt and ruthless system in a fight for their rights forms the crux of this Allari Naresh starrer. Directed by AR Mohan, this movie features Anandhi, Vennela Kishore, Sampath Raj, and Praveen in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Love Today (Telugu)

Directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, Love Today is a recent hilarious romantic drama that was immensely praised by moviegoers. Starring the director himself and Ivana in the lead roles, the movie features Satyaraj, Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, and others in supporting roles. Pradeep and Nikitha are a couple in their early 20s, leading a joyful relationship. Their easy-going life hits a roadblock when Nikitha’s orthodox father puts their love to the test with a tricky condition. Love Today was well-received by Tollywood audiences and is one of the much-awaited movies releasing today on OTT.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Teacher

Starring Amala Paul, Hakkim Shah, Chemban Vinod Jose, and others in key roles, The Teacher is a Malayalam thriller directed by Vivek. The film follows a physical education teacher leading a completely normal life. Little does she know that it is about to turn into a living hell when a scandalous video involving her goes viral on the internet. How she fights alone against this forms the crux of The Teacher.

OTT platform: Netflix

Kaari

Kaari is a Tamil drama directed by Hemanth Kumar and features M Sasikumar, JD Chakravarthy, and Ammu Abhirami in lead roles. A champion jockey, a simple village girl, and a multimillionaire cross paths during the traditional Jallikattu bull races. How the bull race intertwines the lives of the three main characters forms the plot of Kaari.

OTT platform: Zee5

Tara vs Bilal

Directed by Samar Iqbal, Tara vs Bilal is an upcoming Hindi romantic comedy starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee in the lead roles. Set in London, the plot follows Tara, a vivacious yet sensitive girl, and a reclusive charmer, Bilal. Sparks fly when their lives collide, marking the beginning of a love story to be told for ages.

OTT platform: Netflix

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

This is an American mystery film written and directed by Rian Johnson and is a sequel to the 2019 film, Knives Out. Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc is put on the case. The cast includes Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Strange World

Strange World is an American animated sci-fi adventure film directed by Don Hall. Set in Avalonia, the film follows the Clades, a legendary family of explorers, and Callisto Mal, the leader of the exploration. The entourage sets on a journey to a mysterious land inhabited by surreal lifeforms. They brace themselves to put their difference aside and save a resource called Pando from losing its power sources. The voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Gabrielle Union, and others.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Also read: Latest & Trending movies and web series on Disney+Hotstar to kickstart the weekend early

Kathmandu Connection S2

Directed by Sachin Pathak, Kathmandu Connection is an Indian crime thriller series starring Amit Sial, Aksha Pardasany, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Gopal Datt as key characters. The plot of this series revolves around the investigation of the 1993 Bombay Blasts. The death of an investigating officer, the kidnap of a hotelier, and the stalking of a journalist unravel new clues. How these three incidents are connected to Kathmandu forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Pitchers S2

Four friends passionate about creating an empire of their own quit their jobs. The first season encapsulates how the gang finally open a start-up company braving all the odds against them. Pitchers S2 is set a year after the events of the first season and follows a new set of adventures involving several ups and downs. The comedy-drama was directed by Vaibhav Bundhoo and Arunabh Kumar and stars Naveen Kasturia, Jitendra Kumar, Abhay Mahajan, and Arunabh Kumar in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

The Fabulous

The Fabulous is a Korean romantic comedy-drama starring Chae Soon-bin and Choi Min-ho in the lead roles. Set in the competitive world of fashion, the plot revolves around four friends with big dreams. As they aim to reach the top of the industry, they juggle between jobs, romantic dilemmas, and wild nights in the town.

OTT platform: Netflix

Alice in Borderland

Alice in Borderland is a Japanese sci-fi thriller based on the manga of the same name and was directed by Shinsuke Sato. Two allies are stranded in an abandoned Tokyo where they are about face challenges that put their lives at risk. They play games that grant them extended stay, and losing would kill them. Who will survive? Alice in Borderland stars Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Yuki Morinaga, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Let us know which one of these movies and web series releasing today on OTTs you are watching with your friends this Christmas weekend. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.