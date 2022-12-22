Kickstart the weekend early with some entertaining movies and web series trending on Disney+Hotstar. Enjoy the best season of the year with these Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi content on the OTT app ahead of Christmas. From Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naan Mera to Anjali’s Jhansi, here is what you could watch.

Take a look at the latest & trending movies and web series on Disney+Hotstar to kickstart the weekend early

#1 Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey

Brought up in a conservative family, Jaya felt even more trapped when she married Rajesh, a male chauvinist. This family drama explores how she breaks free from these shackles. Starring Darshana Rajendran, Basil Joseph and Kudassanad Kanakam in the lead roles, the movie is directed by Vipin Das.

#2 Govinda Naam Mera

Govinda Naam Mera is a Hindi comedy thriller written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. Govinda is a quirky dance instructor leading a typical married life until he finds out about his wife’s affair with a goofy guy. In a strange agreement, the couple decides to have their separate love lives while living under the same roof. The protagonist’s life turns mysterious when he shoots his wife in a fit of rage or at least is believed to be the culprit; how Govinda and his girlfriend take a rollercoaster ride after this forms the crux of the plot. The movie stars Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Padnekar in the lead roles.

#3 Monster

Starring Mohanlal in the lead role, Monster is a Malayalam crime thriller directed by Vysakh. Lucky Singh, an entrepreneur, lands in Kochi to sell a flat he owns. Bhamini, a housewife, provides Lucky shelter at her residence during his stay. When the protagonist decides to spoil Bhamini’s first wedding anniversary celebrations, shocking truths are revealed. Monster stars Honey Rose, Lakshmi Manchu, Sudev Nair, Siddique, and others in key roles.

#4 Freddy

Freddy is a Hindi suspense thriller starring Kartik Aaryan in the titular role. The plot follows an introverted and eccentric dentist whose silence conceals a dark secret. What is the lonely surgeon up to? The film’s trailer glimpses Freddy dragging a person in the midst of a dense forest. Is he a murderer? Watch the movie on Disney+Hotstar to find out. The movie is directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

#5 Rorschach

Starring and produced by Mammootty, Rorschach is a Malayalam psychological action thriller directed by Nissam Basheer. Luke Antony is a wealthy NRI businessman who lands in Kerala with his family. On a journey through dense forests, Luke’s wife gets killed, leaving him to solve the mystery behind her death. The movie features Sharafudheen, Jagadeesh, Grace Antony, and others in crucial roles.

#6 Fall

The ongoing web series on Disney+Hotstar is available in multiple languages. Directed by Siddharth Ramaswamy, this thriller drama series stars Anjali, Santosh Prathap, Sonia Agarwal and others in prominent roles. The story follows a girl named Divya who has memory loss after an accident. She tries to piece her life together. Watch if her near and dear ones support her quest for truth.

#7 Repeat

Officer Vikram Kumar sets out on an investigation of a bizarre missing case that looks like it’s straight out of a novel. Watch how the IPS officer finds out who is behind the copycat crime. The movie was written and directed by Arvind Srinivasan. The cast of the movie includes Naveen Chandra, Mime Gopi and Achyuth Kumar in lead roles.

Also read: Most anticipated English movies releasing in the first half of 2023

#8 Jagame Maya

Jagame Maya is the latest Telugu comedy thriller directed by Sunil Puppala and stars Dhanya Balakrishnan, Chaitanya Rao, and Teja Ainampudi in the lead roles. A carefree swindler stumbles upon a young widow and marries her under unlikely circumstances. But soon, he realises that there is an eerie mystery surrounding her. What is her past? Is she a murderer?

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more latest and trending movies and web series on Disney+Hotstar and other OTT apps.