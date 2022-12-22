OTT platforms, the Gen-Z innovation for entertainment from the comfort of our homes, have been time and again blossoming with brand-new content. With a myriad of movies digitally premiering every week, we are never left short of weekend plans. Catering to our cravings, an impressive list of Telugu movies have been released in recent times on the OTT platforms. From horror thrillers to comedy dramas, these movies are sure to pique your interest.

If you are wondering how to spend your weekend, check out these recent Telugu movies available on OTT.

Masooda

Masooda is a recent Telugu horror thriller that gained a wide appreciation for its riveting narration of the gruesome and spooky events around the principal characters. Directed by Sai Kiran, the film stars Sangeetha, Thiruveer, and Bandhavi Sridhar in the main roles. The plot follows a single, middle-class mother who works at an underpaying school to make ends meet. Her only sources of relief from the hectic routine are a young daughter in her schooldays and a generous neighbour. But things go haywire when her loving daughter Nazia gets possessed by the evil spirit of Masooda. Who is Masooda? How did she possess Nazia? What does she aim to achieve?

OTT platform: Aha

Urvasivo Rakshasivo

Urvasivo Rakshasivo is a Telugu romantic comedy directed by Rakesh Sashii and stars Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles. An orthodox middle-class IT employee falls in love with his trendy colleague. Things soon go his way as they both get intimate, but it all starts falling apart when he expresses his feelings for her. The movie’s cast includes Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Anish Kuruvilla, and Posani Krishna Murali in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Aha, Netflix

Jagamemaya

Jagamemaya is the latest Telugu comedy thriller directed by Sunil Puppala and stars Dhanya Balakrishnan, Chaitanya Rao, and Teja Ainampudi in the lead roles. A carefree swindler stumbles upon a young widow and marries her under unlikely circumstances. But soon, he realises that there is an eerie mystery surrounding her. What is her past? Is she a murderer?

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam

Set in the remote hill station of Maredumilli in Andhra Pradesh, the film unfolds around the oppression the locals face from the powermongers. When Sripada Srinivas, a government official on election duty, reaches this highly-sensitive constituency, the political scene adorns a new colour. How the locals brave against the corrupt and ruthless system in a fight for their rights forms the crux of this Allari Naresh starrer. Directed by AR Mohan, this movie features Anandhi, Vennela Kishore, Sampath Raj, and Praveen in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Like, Share and Subscribe

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, Like, Share and Subscribe is a hilarious Telugu action drama. Viplav is a happy-go-lucky travel vlogger who runs a YouTube channel called Guvva Vihari. While on one of his journeys, he meets Vasudha and unleashes his flirting skills to flatter her. But soon, their journey turns perilous as they fall into a naxal trap that puts them in a life-threatening situation. With Santosh Sobhan and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles, the movie features Sudarshan, Brahmaji, and others in supporting roles.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Repeat

Directed by Aravindh Srinivasan, Repeat is a Telugu crime thriller starring Naveen Chandra, Madhubala, Satyam Rajesh, Smruthi Venkat, and others in crucial roles. The movie opens with the kidnap of the daughter of a high-ranked police official. As the investigation takes place, it is found the incidents happening on the course coincide with the story of a crime novel. How the girl is saved and how the book and the kidnap are interlinked forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Macherla Niyojakavargam

Directed by MS Rajasekhar Reddy, Macherla Niyojakavargam is a Telugu action drama starring Nithiin, Krithi Shetty, and Catherine Teresa in the lead roles. Siddharth Reddy, an IAS officer who is yet to receive a posting, lands in a village for his love interest Swathi and understands that Macherla has been struggling under the weight of a cruel man’s oppression since the 1990s. Eventually, he gets posted to the same district and swings into a lot of action to prove that IAS officers are not always soft and calm. The movie features Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, and others in supporting roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Let us know which one of these recent Telugu movies you are excited to watch this weekend on OTT.