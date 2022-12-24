If there is a time when Vizag is lit up with lights and enthusiasm for festivities, it has to be Christmas. Known as the City of Destiny, Vizag sure looks like a fairytale during this season. Every shop and home is decorated with trees and lights, enjoying the cheer of this season. With multiple things happening in the city this Christmas, here is how you could celebrate it the best way in Vizag.

Check out the list and decide how you want to celebrate Christmas in Vizag

#1 Attend a mass at St. Paul’s Church

If you have no prior experience attending a mass or have not been to a church, this could be a perfect time. St. Paul’s Church is one of the oldest in the city. The Christmas lights amplify the beautiful architecture of this church. People from across the city gather here to attend a mass and celebrate Christmas with full fervour. Head to the church on the 24th night at around 11 pm and immerse yourself in the festivities.

Location: Next to Waltair Club, Siripuram

#2 Enjoy a lavish brunch at Novotel

As a Christmas special, Novotel Varun Beach is organising a brunch with a lavish spread from 12:30 pm onwards on 25 December 2022. Enjoy some traditional dishes like Turkey, Peking Duck, Sangria, Plum Cake and much more. With a view overlooking the Vizag coast, what better way to kickstart the holiday? Novotel is also organising a Christmas dinner tomorrow from 8 pm onwards.

Location: RK Beach Road

#3 Shop exclusive festive offers at Sampath Vinayak Road

As the year comes to an end, all brands have displayed big offers to shop from. Spend Christmas afternoon shopping for your favourites in the city. Head to the Sampath Vinayak Temple, where multiple brands have stand-alone stores. Splurge and enjoy the festive season.

Location: Sampath Vinayak Road

#4 Head to Bake my Wish for a good cup of coffee

One of the most loved cafes in Vizag, this cosy place offers good coffee and Christmas bakes to nibble on. Catch up with friends and enjoy a reunion with yummy cookies, cakes and more. Bake my Wish also serves savoury items and is best known for its garlic bread. Our best bet would be to try their hot chocolate!

Location: Lawson’s Bay

#5 Christmas is not complete without a visit to Crown Bakery

One of the oldest bakeries in the city, the Crown Bakery is best known for its baked good. From biscuits, and plain cakes to plum cakes, it is a must-try place in Vizag. Christmas is all about food, family and friends, so head to the Crown Bakery and enjoy their legendary dishes.

Location: Dabagardens

#6 Dance away at a DJ night in Iron Hill

One of the most loved pubs in Vizag, the DJ Night at Iron Hill is the best way to end Christmas. Enjoy an electrifying night with good food and wine. Make sure to try their nachos, fish fingers and sticky toffee dessert.

Location: Siripuram

