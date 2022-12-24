A shocking murder of a 45-year-old man occurred on Friday, 23 December 2022, near Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam. CCTV footage of the same has been going viral on social media platforms, in which an unidentified couple was seen bludgeoning the victim to death. The Visakhapatnam City Police initiated an investigation based on the footage to trace the culprits in the Simhachalam murder case.

This incident came to light when the locals found a severely injured L Nagaraju (45) in a pool of blood in Adavivaram near Simhachalam. As per the police, the victim, who was inebriated at the time of the incident, was walking home when he encountered the couple on a bike. The three instantly got into a heated argument for unknown reasons, which led the couple to attack Nagaraju with a rod lying on the ground.

Also read: Interstate ganja smugglers grip Vizag market, over 250 arrested this year

After hitting the victim multiple times with the hard object, the couple fled the scene on their two-wheeler. The video also shows a fourth person silently watching the scenes without interfering. The police are yet to ascertain this fourth person’s connection with the murder.

Visakhapatnam Zone-II DCP Anand Reddy, Gopalapatnam PS CI Satish Kumar, and SI Appala Naidu reached the spot and shifted the victim to KGH. Nagaraju breathed his last while undergoing treatment. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim is survived by his wife, with whom he separated over disputes, and two children. Further, the officials found the bike’s registration number from the CCTV footage and are on the course of ascertaining the facts.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.